Barbara Bush, wife and mother of presidents, dies at 92

Former President Bill Clinton, who defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992, later became close with the Bushes after he left the White House in 2001. He said in a statement that he would always "treasure my summer visits to Kennebunkport," referring to the Bush family compound in Maine.

"Barbara joked that George and I spent so much time together I had become almost a member of the family, the 'black sheep' that had gone astray, Clinton said.

Clinton said Bush "had grit and grace, brains and beauty."

"She was fierce and feisty in support of her family and friends, her country and her causes," Clinton said. "She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory."

In the White House, beginning when her husband was vice president under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, she championed a push to raise national literacy. She expanded her efforts as first lady and supported the cause for the rest of her life.

Bush described her literacy work as "the most important issue we have" and often said literacy was tied to other struggles families faced. She became the honorary chairwoman of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and helped to promote literacy events across the country.

Bush was an energetic advocate for volunteerism, including causes such as homelessness, AIDS, the elderly and school volunteering programs.

"I hope people will say, 'She cared; she worked hard for lots of causes,'" she told The Christian Science Monitor in 1989.

George H.W. Bush, then a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, and his wife, Barbara, at his campaign headquarters in Houston in June 1964. Ed Kolenovsky / AP file

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, five children, 17 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her brother, Scott Pierce. The funeral will be Saturday morning at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, the Bushes' longtime parish. Burial will be at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

Barbara Pierce Bush, born in New York in 1925 in Flushing, New York, was the third of four children of Marvin Pierce, later the publisher of Redbook and McCall's, and Pauline Robinson Pierce. She was a distant cousin of President Franklin Pierce and the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

She was 16 when she met George H.W. Bush at a dance, according to her White House biography. The pair were engaged a year and a half later, right as the future president was sent to war as a Navy torpedo bomber pilot. When he returned, the two married in 1945, two months after she dropped out of Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The Bushes were the longest-married couple in presidential history (Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were married one year later), and they had six children: George, Robin, Jeb, Neil, Marvin and Dorothy.