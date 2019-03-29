Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 29, 2019, 7:32 PM GMT / Updated March 29, 2019, 8:01 PM GMT By Julia Ainsley and Adam Edelman

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian election interference will be released publicly, with some redactions by mid-April and possibly sooner, Attorney General William Barr said in a letter Friday.

In a letter to the heads of the Senate and House Judiciary committees, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Barr wrote that Mueller's office was helping to determine what would be redacted and that the report — which Barr said was nearly 400 pages — would be released to Congress without the White House reviewing it first.

"Our progress is such that I anticipate we will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner," Barr wrote.

"Although the President would have the right to assert privilege over certain parts of the report, he has stated publicly that he intends to defer to me and, accordingly, there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review," Barr wrote.

READ Barr's letter to Congress about the Mueller report

Barr wrote that redactions would include material "subject to the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure," material that the intelligence community "identifies as potentially compromising sensitive sources and methods,” material that could affect “other ongoing matters, including those that the Special Counsel has referred” to other offices, and information that would "unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties."

On Sunday, Barr released a four-page letter outlining the conclusions of Mueller's investigation. He wrote that Mueller found no proof that President Donald Trump criminally colluded with Russia — but reached no conclusion about whether the president had obstructed justice.

In the letter on Friday, Barr wrote that his earlier note was not a "summary" and that it wouldn't have been appropriate for him to summarize Mueller's findings.

"Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own. I do not believe it would be in the public's interest for me to attempt to summarize the full report or to release it in serial or piecemeal fashion."

Barr also volunteered to testify before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, suggesting May 1 and May 2 as dates for his testimony.