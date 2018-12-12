Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Diamond Naga Siu

After seeing her new biopic three times, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has issued an opinion, the film's director, Mimi Leder, said on Wednesday.

"She thought it was magnificent. She is very proud of it. She felt it was joyous," Leder told Hallie Jackson in an interview on MSNBC, adding that Ginsburg, 85, felt that "we got her work right in the women's rights movement, and it wasn't men bashing."

Leder's movie, "On the Basis of Sex," is based on Ginsburg's early legal career and her fight against sex discrimination. Ginsburg's nephew, Daniel Stiepleman, wrote the script.

The film, which had a Hollywood premiere in November, premiered in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night with its subject in attendance. The film is scheduled for U.S. release on Dec. 25.

Actors Felicity Jones, who stars as Ginsburg, Justin Theroux, who plays constitutional lawyer Melvin Wulf and Armie Hammer, who plays Ginsburg's late husband, Martin Ginsburg, all posed for pictures with the Supreme Court justice Tuesday night.

"New couple alert," Theroux joked on Instagram.

Theroux, appearing with Leder on MSNBC on Wednesday, described meeting Ginsburg at the premiere for the first time.

"We were asking, obviously, about the movie and different cases and this particular case. Within about two minutes, she was so deep into the actual law and the subject of the case that she completely loses you," Theroux said. "Unless you have a law degree, you will not be able to follow it. You're like, this is exactly what I want on the Supreme Court. Somebody that I obviously can't keep up with."

Ginsburg was hospitalized briefly in early November after a fall in her office at the Supreme Court resulted in three fractured ribs, but was back at work days later.