WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday chalked up the fact that some of his supporters during 2016’s Democratic primaries eventually voted for Donald Trump in the general election to “the nature of politics.”

“People say not everybody who voted for Bernie ended up voting for Hillary, no kidding!" Sanders said on "Meet The Press."

He added, "That's what happens in politics."

The Vermont senator was responding to criticism that Clinton leveled at him in her new book and in recent media appearances that he didn’t do enough to bring his supporters to her side after their contentious Democratic primary for president last year.

A recent survey of 50,000 people from the Cooperative Congressional Election Study estimated that about 12 percent of people who voted for Sanders in a primary ended up voting for Trump in the general.

"I worked as hard as I could," Sanders said Sunday. "After endorsing Hillary Clinton, I went all over this country."

But Sanders didn’t hold back from criticizing the Democratic Party. A long-time Independent, he did not indicate that he had any plans to run as a Democrat in Vermont’s Senate election next year.

"The current model of the Democratic Party obviously is not working," he said. "Republicans control the House, the Senate. They control the White House. They control two thirds of the governor's offices throughout this country. In my view Chuck, what we need to do is to reach out to independents."