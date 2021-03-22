Biden admin sanctions Chinese officials for abuses against Uyghurs

The Biden administration on Monday announced sanctions against two Chinese government officials over continued human rights abuses against the country's minority Uyghur population.

The Treasury Department sanctions focus on Wang Junzheng, the secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau.

Treasury said the pair are "connected to serious human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, which reportedly includes arbitrary detention and severe physical abuse, among other serious human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs, a Turkic Muslim population indigenous to Xinjiang, and other ethnic minorities in the region."

The sanctions were being imposed in coordination with similar moves by the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, the department said.

“Chinese authorities will continue to face consequences as long as atrocities occur in Xinjiang,” which is home to detention camps that have held Uyghur Muslims, said Andrea M. Gacki, director of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. She said the department “is committed to promoting accountability for the Chinese government’s human rights abuses, including arbitrary detention and torture, against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the move, saying China "continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. The United States reiterates its calls on the PRC to bring an end to the repression of Uyghurs, who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, including by releasing all those arbitrarily held in internment camps and detention facilities."

Treasury also announced sanctions against two individuals connected to the Myanmar military, which seized control of the country formerly known as Burma earlier this year. Than Hlaing, who was appointed chief of the Burma Police Force and deputy home affairs minister last month, and Lt. General Aung Soe, a Bureau of Special Operations commander, are responsible for violent crackdowns against peaceful protests, the department said.

Gacki said the sanctions are "in response to the Burmese military’s continued campaign of violence and intimidation against peaceful protesters and civil society."

“The Burmese security forces’ lethal violence against peaceful protesters must end,” she said.