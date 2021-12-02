IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden administration expected to extend public transit mask mandate through mid-March

The order requiring masks on public transportation including buses, trains and planes is currently set to expire on Jan. 18.
Commuters Commuters arrives at Grand Central station during morning rush hour in New York on Nov. 18, 2021.
Commuters arrives at Grand Central station during morning rush hour in New York on Nov. 18, 2021.Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Monica Alba, Tom Costello and Dareh Gregorian

The Biden administration on Thursday is expected to announce that a federal mask mandate for public transportation will be extended into mid-March, two sources told NBC News on Wednesday.

The mask requirements for buses, trains and planes is currently set to expire on Jan. 18. The requirement also applies to airports and train stations.

The extension, which was first reported by Reuters, comes as the country has been preparing to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus. A formal announcement is expected at some point Thursday, the sources said.

Monica Alba

Monica Alba is a White House correspondent for NBC News.

Tom Costello

Tom Costello is an NBC News correspondent based in Washington, D.C.  

Dareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.