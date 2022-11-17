Biden administration sidesteps calls to declare RSV health emergency

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday sidestepped calls from pediatric groups who have been urging the government to declare a public health emergency in response to the surge in respiratory illnesses in children.

In a statement responding to pressure from groups including the Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, a Biden administration official said that “public health emergencies are determined based on nationwide data, science trends, and the insight of public health experts.”

The official said that the administration is “ready to provide assistance to communities who are in need of help on a case-by-case basis” and encouraged people to take preventive actions such as “avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.”

Pediatric units across the United States are overwhelmed by an unseasonally early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers, including RSV and the flu. Some parts of the country have completely run out of pediatric beds.

As of Wednesday, 78% of pediatric hospital beds were full nationwide, with seven states reporting capacity levels above 90%, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a letter sent Monday to President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics asked the administration to declare a national emergency as well as a public health emergency “to support the national response to the alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations.”

“These unprecedented levels of RSV happening with growing flu rates, ongoing high numbers of children in mental health crisis and serious workforce shortages are combining to stretch pediatric care capacity at the hospital and community level to the breaking point,” the organizations wrote, adding that “this crisis requires more action and support.”

The organizations said that the emergency declarations would allow pediatric practices more flexibility in their response to the influx of patients and would free up federal resources, such as FEMA assistance.

Biden has encouraged people to get the flu shot and the updated Covid booster.

“We’re already seeing a rise in the flu and RSV and other respiratory illnesses, especially among young children,” Biden said last month at the White House. “My administration is doing our part. We’ve made these updated vaccines easy to get and available for free at tens of thousands of convenient locations.”

The Covid public health emergency, which has been extended several times since the pandemic first hit, is set to expire in January.