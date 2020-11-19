Biden, Harris to meet with governors, Trump again has no public events

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will meet virtually with several governors Thursday and are expected to focus on improving coordination between the federal and state responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be held with the National Governors Association's executive committee.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with whom Biden has a close relationship, serves as the NGA's chairman. The former chairman, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, will participate as well, a spokesperson said. Other members of the NGA executive committee include the governors of Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico and Utah; it's not yet confirmed if all will attend.

In the closing weeks of his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said that if he’s elected, he would reach out to the governor of every state, as well as mayors and local officials, to figure out what support they need to respond to the ongoing pandemic.

In other transition news:

Current and former Trump administration officials have privately reached out to Biden's transition team even as President Donald Trump continues to refuse admit defeat and falsely claims victory, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Biden phoned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday to congratulate her on her nomination for another term as speaker, and to "express that he looks forward to working with her and Democratic leadership in the House on a shared agenda to get Covid-19 under control and build our economy back better."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said on CNN Wednesday night that Labor secretary would be "an attractive position" for him. This comes as progressive lawmakers, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna and Sen. Ed Markey, will call on Biden Thursday to "appoint a corporate-free Cabinet and an administration staffed with personnel committed to addressing the climate threat."

Trump has no public events on his schedule. He hasn't held a public event since last Friday when he delivered an update on Operation Warp Speed, his administration’s effort to develop and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence will lead a coronavirus task force meeting Thursday, which will be closed to press.