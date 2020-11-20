Biden, Harris to meet in person with Pelosi and Schumer

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will meet in person Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Wilmington, Del.

Their meeting comes as Congress finishes up its lame-duck session and Democrats and the White House have been unable to find a compromise for another Covid-19 relief package. Biden and Harris will be working closely with both Democratic leaders in the new Congress in their efforts to pass some of the new administration's legislative proposals.

Biden served with both Pelosi and Schumer in Congress and Harris has been in the Senate representing California since 2017. Biden also spent his time as vice president during the Obama administration using his experience on Capitol Hill to help negotiate legislation.

It's Biden’s birthday — he turns 78 years old on Friday, which will make him the oldest U.S. president when he takes office in January.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, slammed Trump in a tweet late Thursday: "Having failed to make even plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President."

House Democratic committee chairs sent the General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy a letter demanding that she personally brief them about her refusal to grant the Biden-Harris transition team access to services and facilities that they need to make the transition to the new administration.

Additional staffing announcements for lower-profile White House jobs are expected today from Biden’s team.

President Donald Trump, for the first time in days, has public events on his daily schedule. He is participating in a virtual meeting with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders in the situation room early in the morning and is set to deliver remarks about delivering lower prescription drugs to Americans around 2:30 p.m. ET.