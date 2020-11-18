Biden to meet virtually with health care workers, Trump has no public events

WASHINGTON — Amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden will attend a virtual roundtable Wednesday with frontline health care workers.

The event is his only one slated for the day and he will participate from Wilmington, Del. It comes as Biden grapples with how to get up to speed on the Trump administration's response to the surge in cases and how to handle it once he becomes president in January.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled Wednesday to meet with transition team advisers.

In other transition news:

The president-elect is facing a dilemma on how his team will work out of the White House's tight quarters during a pandemic.

Biden's team is brainstorming ways to apply his coronavirus-conscious campaign practices to the presidency.

The transition team is expected to make additional staffing announcements by the end of the week for lower-profile White House jobs such as scheduling and advance.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said in an interview on Peacock's "The Mehdi Hasan Show": "We've not found widespread voter fraud."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has no public events on his daily schedule, which has been the case for most days since the election on Nov. 3.

Trump has spent his time tweeting, which is how on Tuesday night he fired Christopher Krebs, who as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency led the government’s election cybersecurity efforts and debunked conspiracy theories promoted by the president himself.