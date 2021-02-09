IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden's Justice Department to ask nearly all Trump-era U.S. attorneys to resign

John Durham of Connecticut will remain to lead the investigation of the origins of the Russia probe, and U.S. attorney for Delaware David Weiss will also remain.
By Julia Ainsley and Phil Helsel

The Biden administration will “begin the transition process” of removing all Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed during the Trump administration, with two exceptions, a senior Justice Department official said.

The process could start as early as Tuesday.

John Durham will remain in place to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, but not as U.S. attorney for the district of Connecticut, the official said. He was appointed as a special counsel and given extra protections for the inquiry by Attorney General William Barr last fall.

David Weiss, U.S. attorney for Delaware, will also remain in place. Hunter Biden, the president's son, said in December that federal officials in Delaware were investigating his taxes.

CNN was first to report the news.

U.S. attorneys are the top federal prosecutors of their districts and are political appointees.

In 2017, President Donald Trump abruptly ordered the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

