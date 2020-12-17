Biden selects Michael Regan, North Carolina environmental chief, to head EPA

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, a source familiar with the decision told NBC News.

If confirmed by the Senate, Regan, 44, would be the first Black man to head the agency.

Regan is currently the head of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. He previously worked for the EPA during the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. Before leaving the agency, he served as a national program manager responsible for designing programs aimed at reducing pollution and improving energy efficiency and air quality.

As the administrator of the EPA, Regan would be charged with a leading role in overseeing Biden’s ambitious proposals to combat climate change, invest in green energy and infrastructure and take on environmental injustice.