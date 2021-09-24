Biden will allow Jan. 6 investigators access to Trump records, White House says

President Joe Biden will not shield Donald Trump's records from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by invoking executive privilege, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Asked about Trump's assertion that he would fight subpoenas from the Jan. 6 Select Committee by invoking the presidential power, Psaki said that decision ultimately lies with Biden.

"The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege" in this case, Psaki said.

"We take this matter incredibly seriously," she added.

While sitting presidents have traditionally used the power to shield certain information and records from the public at the request of their predecessors, Psaki said what happened during the Capitol riot deserves transparency.

"We have been working closely with the congressional committee and others as they get to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6th, an incredibly dark day in our democracy," Psaki said at the daily briefing.

Her comments came one day after the committee subpoenaed and set a date for sworn depositions for several top Trump allies — former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and Kashyap Patel, who was chief of staff to Trump's defense secretary.

Trump said in a statement Thursday that, "We will fight the subpoenas on executive privilege and other grounds, for the good of our country." He also referred to the fact-finding panel as the "'Unselect Committee' of highly partisan politicians."

Biden's stance should make the panel's path easier, but Trump could still file a legal challenge the committee's push to get his records from the National Archives.

The panel's document request to the National Archives is 10 pages long and seeks "documents and communications within the White House on January 6, 2021” related to Trump’s advisers and family members. It also asks for his specific movements on that day and communications, if any, from the White House Situation Room.

To date, over 600 people have been charged criminally for the Jan. 6 riot.