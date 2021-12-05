Bipartisan tributes pour in following death of Bob Dole

WASHINGTON — Republican and Democratic members of Congress sent an outpouring of condolences on Sunday following news of the death of Bob Dole, a former GOP presidential candidate and World War II hero. He was 98.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said in a statement Sunday. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said Dole was a hero "who fought back from near death and went on to continue serving the nation for decades in the U.S. Senate."

"His courage and dedication to this country are an inspiration," Scalise added.

Dole revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and was starting treatment.

A former Senate majority leader and the 1996 Republican nominee for president, the native of Russell, Kansas, championed reforming the federal food stamp program and bringing awareness to disabilities.

Dole had an impressive political run despite his unsuccessful quest for the presidency. He was the top-ranking Republican in the Senate for nearly 11 years.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., called Dole a "giant of the Senate."

"I remember the large number of Republican and Democratic Senators gathering on the Floor to praise him when he stepped down from the Senate," Leahy said in a statement. "Traveling with him, working with him and writing legislation with him are among my fondest memories of the Senate."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, issued a statement on Sunday remembering Dole's life work and his legacy in Congress.

“Today, we salute Senator Bob Dole and celebrate the courage, determination, and devotion to duty he demonstrated not just on that unforgettable day, but throughout his remarkable life," said Collins.

Collins also recounted the touching moment in 2018 when former President George H. W. Bush lay in state in the U.S. Capitol and Dole — "in a moment that will live forever in our national memory" — rose from his wheelchair and with his left arm saluted "his fellow patriot."

Dole registered for the Army in 1942 and was a second lieutenant when he was sent to Italy in 1944. The following year, while attempting to rescue an army radioman, Dole got caught in a German machine gun attack that lost him a kidney, shattered his right shoulder and damaged his neck and spine. The incident left him temporarily paralyzed from the neck down.

His arms never fully recovered, his legs remained partially numb for the rest of his life and he never got back the use of his right arm.