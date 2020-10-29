The economy is showing signs of recovery. Many Black Americans are not.

"I think that it is time for nannies and domestic workers to be valued, because we do work that makes all other work possible," Cuna said. "Without us, judges, lawmakers, professors, doctors wouldn't do their jobs. They're able to do their jobs because we are there taking care of their children. So we need them to take care of us, too."

Valerie Wilson, an economist at the labor-backed Economic Policy Institute, said the policy response to Covid-19 must take into account the impact it will have on different racial groups.

"No policy is ever race-neutral, even if race is nowhere in that policy. There is going to be a differential impact just because of how our society is structured," she said.

'Broader patterns of structural racism'

During a Fox News interview Monday, Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser, claimed that Black Americans were still struggling until Trump's watch because they simply do not work hard enough.

"President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful," he said.

Kushner's comments, rooted in debunked racial stereotypes, sparked swift backlash.

Since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began collecting employment data in 1971, the Black unemployment rate has largely been twice the white rate, Wilson said. She called the disparity "one of the most defining features" of the U.S. market.

When controlled for education levels and gender, the gap is still nearly double.

"It's not a matter of differences in experience. It's not a matter of differences in education, which is presumed to be an indicator of skill. It's not a matter of the overall health and strength of the economy, necessarily," she said. "That makes a very strong argument for the fact that the difference itself is a reflection of discrimination in the labor market — and that being a result of the broader patterns of structural racism and structural inequality in our society."

Racial discrimination in the labor market is illustrated in a variety of ways. Black workers are less likely to be hired or paid equally or to hold or be promoted to higher roles in companies, decades of research, analysis and government data have shown.

The pandemic magnified those longstanding issues. According to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll in May, 16 percent of Black workers reported having been laid off or furloughed since the pandemic upended the economy, compared to 11 percent of white workers. The crisis was not an outlier: Black workers are often the first to be fired when the economy weakens, as an exhaustive academic study found in 2010, which economists have long called the "last hired, first fired" phenomenon.

According to a study in June by the National Employment Law Project, Black workers faced higher rates of retaliation for raising Covid-19 safety concerns, and they were twice as likely as white workers to report having unresolved coronavirus-related concerns at work. Black workers are also disproportionately represented in low-wage, blue-collar jobs, studies show— the types of jobs that cannot easily make the transition to work from home during a pandemic.

Ieshia Townsend, 34, a McDonald's employee, was among the thousands of food workers who marched in Chicago over the summer to demand better safety protections, better wages and full benefits, as well as to address racial inequality following the death of Floyd.