Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, will not seek re-election next year, two sources familiar with his decision tell NBC News.

Farenthold, accused of sexual harassment, faced a tough battle: Five Republicans filed to challenge him in the March primary.

The Texas Republican used $84,000 of taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment claim brought by former spokesman Lauren Greene, who sued him in 2014. The House Ethics Committee resurrected a 2015 probe after Greene agreed to testify in front of the House Ethics Committee. Farenthold denied the allegations and vowed to pay back the funds. "Once all the facts are released, I'm confident this matter will once and for all be settled and resolved," he said at the time.

The Texas Republican appeared determined to weather the storm, but the allegations kept coming.

The Houston Chronicle reported that he and his team underwent sexual harassment training after he was accused of gender discrimination by two more women, and The New York Times reported earlier this week that Farenthold set the tone for a “frat house on the Hill.” Yesterday, CNN reported a detailed allegation by another former spokesman, a man, who said Farenthold made sexually graphic jokes and was verbally abusive to staffers.

Farenthold met with National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers on Wednesday, and spoke with House Speaker Paul Ryan twice late yesterday.