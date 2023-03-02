Blinken and Lavrov meet on G-20 sidelines in first meeting between top diplomats since Ukraine war began

NEW DELHI — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chatted briefly at a Group of 20 meeting in India on Thursday, marking the first meeting between the top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Blinken urged Russia to reverse Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to suspend New START, a key nuclear arms control treaty between the world’s two largest nuclear powers, a senior State Department official said in a background call with reporters. Blinken noted that the treaty is in the interest of both countries as well as international security and that the world expects the nations to behave responsibly when it comes to nuclear security.

Blinken also reiterated the need for the Kremlin to release detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan. He noted that the U.S. had put a proposal on the table and that they should accept it.

Additionally, Blinken underscored continued support for Ukraine from the U.S.