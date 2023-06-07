Blinken meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in his first bilateral visit to Saudi Arabia as the top U.S. diplomat.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said in a readout of the meeting in Jeddah that Blinken and the crown prince, known by his initials MBS, "affirmed their shared commitment to advance stability, security, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond, including through a comprehensive political agreement to achieve peace, prosperity, and security in Yemen."

Bringing an end to the war in Yemen was one of the first expressed foreign policy goals of the Biden administration. The U.S. seeks to expand the United Nations-brokered ceasefire, which has largely held since April 2022, into a broader political agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

“The Secretary also emphasized that our bilateral relationship is strengthened by progress on human rights,” Miller said in the statement, without providing further details on the issue.

President Joe Biden met with MBS during a trip to Saudi Arabia in July 2022, a meeting and visit that was criticized after the U.S. concluded that the Saudi leader approved the gruesome 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident journalist who lived in Virginia and wrote for The Washington Post.

After their meeting, Biden said that he had raised Khashoggi's murder with the Saudi crown prince.

“I said very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am. I’ll always stand up for our values,” Biden told reporters. “I just made it clear, if anything occurs like that again they’ll get that response and much more."

Biden said the crown prince responded by saying he was not personally responsible for the murder and that action was taken against those who were responsible. Biden said he told the crown prince he disagreed with the claim that the crown prince wasn’t responsible.

On Tuesday, Miller said that Blinken also thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia’s support in evacuating hundreds of U.S. citizens from Sudan, Miller said.

The readout did not say whether the two discussed Saudi Arabia’s potential normalization of ties with Israel, despite Blinken telling an audience at AIPAC on Monday that it would be a part of the talks and that such a rapprochement was in the security interest of the United States. “We must play an integral role in advancing it,” Blinken had said.

On Wednesday, Blinken will travel to Riyadh.