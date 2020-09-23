Bumble Bee responds to Trump's claim about protesters throwing cans of tuna

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Bumble Bee Seafoods on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump's fishy claim that protesters used cans of tuna to chuck at law enforcement amid civil unrest prompted by the deaths of Black Americans by police.

"They go out and buy tuna fish and soup. You know that right? ... Because they throw it, they throw it, it's the perfect weight — tuna fish," Trump said at a rally in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. "They can really rip it, right? And that hits you. No, it's true. Bumble Bee brand tuna."

There have been no media reports of police being hit with cans of tuna. Bumble Bee Seafoods responded to the claim in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Eat em. Don't throw em," the company said on its official Twitter.

In 2018, The company said Trump's tariffs on Chinese tuna would be "devastating" for the business.

There have been nationwide protests following the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump has used his re-election rallies to spread falsehoods about the protests and boast his law and order message and his pledge to quell the unrest in cities.

He claimed at Tuesday's rally and others that mostly Democratic cities have been overrun by "anarchists." Though police have violently clashed with demonstrators, many of the protests have remained largely peaceful.

On Monday, the Justice Department released a list of cities that it has deemed "anarchist jurisdictions" under Trump's instructions this month to review federal funding for local governments in places where violence or vandalism has occurred during protests.