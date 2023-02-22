Buttigieg to visit East Palestine following train derailment and toxic spill

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday to view the site of the recent train derailment that led to a spill of toxic chemicals into the community.

Buttigieg plans to meet with community members, receive an update from the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation and hear from Transportation Department investigators who were on the ground in the hours after the Feb. 3 derailment, the department said.

A spokesperson for Buttigieg said a statement Wednesday that the secretary had said he would visit the area when it is appropriate to do so and would not detract from the emergency response efforts.

The visit will coincide with the NTSB's release of a preliminary report Thursday about its investigation into the derailment.

"The secretary is going now that the EPA has said it is moving out of the emergency response phase and transitioning to the long-term remediation phase," the spokesperson said. "His visit also coincides with the NTSB issuing its factual findings of the investigation into the cause of the derailment and will allow the secretary to hear from USDOT investigators who were on the ground within hours of the derailment to support the NTSB’s investigation."

The Department of Transportation "will continue to do its part by helping get to the bottom of what caused the derailment and implementing rail safety measures, and we hope this sudden bipartisan support for rail safety will result in meaningful changes in Congress," the statement added.

Buttigieg's trip will come a day after former President Donald Trump's planned visit to the area.

Republicans have called on Buttigieg to resign after the train derailment, claiming he has been slow to react to the disaster. Buttigieg, however, tweeted last week that his department's ability to regulate the rail system is “constrained by law” because of a braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at the National Association of Counties legislative conference in Washington on Feb. 13. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Buttigieg when she was asked about the criticisms from Democrats and Republicans.

"We do have absolute confidence" in Buttigieg, Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing.

On Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced a sweeping enforcement action to compel Norfolk Southern, the rail company involved in the accident, to conduct and pay for cleanup actions associated with the derailment of the 150-car train, which carried toxic chemicals.

The order requires the company to identify and clean up contaminated soil and water; pay any EPA costs, including reimbursing the agency for cleaning services that it will offer to residents and businesses; and participate in public meetings at the EPA’s request and post information online.

At the same time, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that his office had made a criminal referral in response to the train derailment, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signaled his state attorney general is also preparing to take legal action.

In a statement, Norfolk Southern said, “We recognize that we have a responsibility, and we have committed to doing what’s right for the residents of East Palestine. We have been paying for the cleanup activities to date and will continue to do so."