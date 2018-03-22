Cambridge Analytica's effectiveness called into question despite alleged Facebook data harvesting

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — Cambridge Analytica’s use of “psychographic” voter information to target people based on opinions, attitudes and personality traits was neither novel nor measurably effective, experts in the field tell NBC News.

The data firm hired by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has come under intense scrutiny because of its allegedly inappropriate harvesting of Facebook users’ data. The company's chief executive, Alexander Nix, was also recorded by ITN Channel 4 News — NBC’s U.K. partner — detailing how the company could use bribes, blackmail and misinformation campaigns to influence the outcomes of foreign elections.

But it’s not clear that the $15.4 million Trump and other U.S. political entities dished out to Cambridge Analytica in the 2016 election cycle was money well spent.

“What they’re doing is bullshit, basically,” said Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook employee who helped build the social network’s ad-targeting operation. “This has been tried before. There’s no reason to think it’s particularly powerful.”

Alexander Nix, CEO of the London-based political consulting firm 'Cambridge Analytica' leaves his offices through the back door in London, Britain on March 20, 2018. FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA / EPA

In theory, Cambridge Analytica could predict and influence voters' behaviors by delving into personal details shared by Facebook users through an "OCEAN" personality survey, which measures openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism. The idea behind "psychographic" targeting is to use those personal details to create advertising that is more likely to influence voters to choose a certain candidate or to come out to vote.

Martí­nez said that the targeting by Cambridge Analytica might have been considered good by political advertising standards.

“The reality was that political ad targeting in the past wasn’t very good," Martí­nez said. “I think what’s happened is they just caught up."

In a presidential election decided by roughly 80,000 votes in three states, many factors could be considered potentially determinative. But Republican and Democratic operatives familiar with data science and the type of information reaped by Cambridge Analytica say there's scant evidence that the firm was effective — or that it provided information more valuable than the basic voter-file data the Trump campaign could have gotten elsewhere.

That is, they don't believe the election turned on Cambridge Analytica's involvement.

"Any data is only useful in so far as it can help me build a more predictive model," said a leading GOP data scientist who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. "Whether or not someone likes Taylor Swift or did a keg stand in college is far less useful to me than whether or not they voted in the Republican or Democratic primary in previous years. And until someone proves to me that OCEAN score targeting truly can be used to behaviorally persuade a voter, I’ll remain skeptical of the value."