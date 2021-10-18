Can the EPA get rid of toxic 'forever chemicals'?

WARMINSTER, Pa. – Hope Grosse thought she had an idyllic childhood. Her house sat next to the former Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, and the land around the base was her playground.

She and her friends would run to the chain link fence and watch the service members put out plane crash fires.

“It was really exciting,” she said.

Hope Grosse's father died of a brain tumor at 52. Courtesy Hope Grosse

At the time, Grosse said she had no idea her proximity to the navy base might have exposed her to dangerous chemicals called PFAS, which the U.S. military used in firefighting foam. At 25, Grosse developed melanoma, and said her father died of a brain tumor at age 52.

“I blame the federal government," said Grosse, now 57. "Our government has poisoned us and they continue to do nothing about it.”

On Monday, the EPA plans to announce a three-year initiative to regulate PFAS and restrict their use. U.S. manufacturers continue to use the chemicals, and public water systems are not required to monitor for any PFAS.

PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because they don't ever break down and remain present in the human body. The chemicals seeped into the groundwater around the Warminster naval base for decades, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We are acting with a sense of urgency,” said Michael Regan, EPA administrator, in an interview with NBC News. “I’ve seen firsthand the exposure from these chemical compounds and what it does to a family’s confidence, what it does to a mother who is concerned about the long-term impacts."

PFAS is a class of chemicals that have a carbon fluorine bond that makes them extremely effective in their use but nearly impossible to break down. PFAS are found in more than 2,300 locations across the country, according to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group.

The chemicals have been linked to a long list of health problems, including high cholesterol, a suppressed immune system, infertility, some cancers and reduced efficacy of vaccines, according to the EPA.