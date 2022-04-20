IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. Capitol Police says no threat after briefly evacuating building

The U.S. Capitol Police sent an email to staff and press warning of an airplane, but then announced there was no threat.
Image: The U. S. Capitol on March 23, 2022.
The U. S. Capitol on March 23, 2022.Jose Luis Magana / AP file
By Jonathan Allen

The U.S. Capitol Police briefly evacuated the building on Wednesday, but then said there was no threat in a series of messages to staff and press who work there.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come," the police said in a statement.

Initially, the police ordered the building to evacuate because of an aircraft.

"The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex," the email stated.

This is a developing story.

Jonathan Allen is a senior national politics reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.