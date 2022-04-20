U.S. Capitol Police says no threat after briefly evacuating building

The U.S. Capitol Police briefly evacuated the building on Wednesday, but then said there was no threat in a series of messages to staff and press who work there.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come," the police said in a statement.

Initially, the police ordered the building to evacuate because of an aircraft.

"The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex," the email stated.

This is a developing story.