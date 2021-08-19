Capitol Police investigating bomb threat near Library of Congress

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police has issued an active bomb threat investigation after a suspicious vehicle was being monitored near the Library of Congress.

"This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release," said the Capitol Police in a tweet, on Thursday.

The Cannon office building is being evacuated and individuals are being sent to the Longworth office building.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.