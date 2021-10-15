IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Capitol Police officer charged with helping hide a Jan. 6 rioter's participation

Officer Michael Angelo Riley was charged Friday with trying to protect someone later accused of illegally entering the Capitol during the riot.
Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file
By Pete Williams

A 25-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police was charged Friday with trying to protect a person later accused of illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

A grand jury indictment charged Officer Michael Angelo Riley with repeatedly telling a person to delete all social media that would provide proof of entering the building that day.

“[I']m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance,” Riley said in a Facebook direct message, according to the indictment. “Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!”

The U.S. Capitol Police said Riley was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of this case, which a spokesman said was “standard procedure.” Riley most recently worked as a K-9 technician, the spokesman said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Pete Williams

Pete Williams is an NBC News correspondent who covers the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.

Frank Thorp V contributed.