Capitol Police officer charged with helping hide a Jan. 6 rioter's participation

A 25-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police was charged Friday with trying to protect a person later accused of illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

A grand jury indictment charged Officer Michael Angelo Riley with repeatedly telling a person to delete all social media that would provide proof of entering the building that day.

“[I']m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance,” Riley said in a Facebook direct message, according to the indictment. “Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!”

The U.S. Capitol Police said Riley was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of this case, which a spokesman said was “standard procedure.” Riley most recently worked as a K-9 technician, the spokesman said.

