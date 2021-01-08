Capitol Police officer dies from injuries after clashing with pro-Trump mob

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died a day after clashing with a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured while engaging with protesters Wednesday and returned to his division office, where he collapsed, Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sicknick, who joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008, is the fifth person to die from Wednesday's violent clash in Washington.

Capitol Police fatally shot an Air Force veteran and ardent Trump supporter who was part of the mob that made it into the building. Three other people died in "medical emergencies" after the riot, officials said.

News of the officer's death comes shortly after Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned amid criticism of the department's response to rioters who broke through barricades, vandalized the building and clashed with police.

Sund's resignation will go into effect Jan. 16, just a few days shy of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, a police spokeswoman said Thursday. The head of the department's union also called for a "change at the top."