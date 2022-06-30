Cassidy Hutchinson, star witness in Jan. 6 hearings, aspired to 'civic significance'

In the fall of 2018, a Virginia college student named Cassidy Hutchinson already knew what she wanted out of life.

"I have set a personal goal to pursue a path of civic significance," Hutchinson told Christopher Newport University, where she was a senior.

Hutchinson has since achieved at least part of her career ambition, taking on a central role this week in the Jan. 6 committee's investigation of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

In explosive testimony Tuesday, the 25-year-old former White House aide testified in stark terms about former President Donald Trump's furious last-ditch bid to keep power in the final days of his presidency, riveting television viewers across the country and infuriating much of the political movement she once served.

Four years ago, though, Hutchinson was still thrilled about the opportunity to work for Trump, telling her alma mater in Newport News, Virginia, that she was "brought to tears" when she received an email letting her know she had been accepted into the White House's elite summer internship program. She was particularly honored as a self-described first-generation college student.

"My small contribution to the quest to maintain American prosperity and excellence is a memory I will hold as one of the honors of my life," the New Jersey native said in an interview with a member of the university's communications department. The resulting article was titled "A Captain in the 'People's House.'"

Hutchinson was no stranger to Washington when she began her internship. She had already interned for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, two of Trump's most stalwart allies in Congress. "Interning on Capitol Hill confirmed my desire to continue a path in government," the political science major said.

She joined the White House staff not long after graduation and become a top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in March 2020, eight months before Trump faced off against Joe Biden at the ballot box. She was often seen by Meadows' side, according to former co-workers, taking notes in meetings or accompanying him to events.

"Knowing how closely she followed Meadows, he really did have her come to every trip, she was always on Air Force One, always on the Hill, in every meeting," a former Trump aide familiar with Hutchinson's work and her relationships with key White House officials told NBC News this week.

Hutchinson's title in the West Wing was Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs in the Office of the Chief of Staff, according to her LinkedIn profile, which shows that she held that title from May 2020 to January of the following year.

She "served loyally in the Trump administration," Olivia Troye, a former top aide to ex-Vice President Mike Pence, told MSNBC this week. "I worked with her. She was a critical figure in the West Wing. ... She came to Washington to serve."

Hutchinson's role was necessarily low-profile, although she was photographed at a campaign rally at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 2020, dancing to the Village People song "Y.M.C.A." alongside White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House legislative aide Cassidy Hutchinson dance as President Donald Trump ends a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, on Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. Alex Brandon / AP file

Three days after the 2020 general election, Bloomberg reported that Hutchinson was one of at least five White House officials who had become infected with Covid — along with Meadows, who reportedly informed only a circle of close advisers that he had tested positive for the virus. The severity of her illness was not disclosed.

In the final days of Trump's term, Hutchinson's view of the president evidently darkened. In her testimony this week, she described Trump's rage in vivid detail, presenting him as supportive of the Capitol attack and claiming that he demanded to join rioters there.

Hutchinson's account of a physical altercation between Trump and his top security official has come under scrutiny in the wake of her bombshell testimony. The Jan. 6 committee insists that it found Hutchinson’s testimony credible and invited those who would dispute her to come forward and give sworn testimony.

Trump, meanwhile, disparaged Hutchinson in a string of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social.

No matter the outcome of the Jan. 6 investigation, Hutchinson has already emerged as a heroic figure in the eyes of Trump's most vocal critics and opponents, who believe the former president represents an urgent threat to the democratic system.

"I am confident I will be an effective leader in the fight to secure the American dream for future generations," Hutchinson told her alma mater, "so they too will have the bountiful opportunities and freedoms that make the United States great."