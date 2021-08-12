The U.S. is increasingly multiracial and urban, according to the 2020 Census.

Population growth is being driven by people of color and happening in metro areas, Census Bureau officials said on Thursday. A whopping 33.8 million people identified as two or more races, up from 9 million in 2010, while people who identify as white alone fell by 8.6 percent. Some of these changes are likely due to changes in how the Census asks people about race.

"In the 2020 Census for all race groups, the 'in combination' multiracial populations accounted for most of the overall changes in each racial category," said Nicholas Jones, director and senior advisor of Race and Ethnic Research and Outreach for the Census Bureau. “These changes reveal that the U.S. population is much more multiracial, and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past."

The Census data will be used to guide federal funding as well as a hotly anticipated redistricting cycle, where experts fear racial gerrymandering will dilute the political power of the growing number of voters of color in the nation.

The white population, meanwhile, is shrinking and aging: the white alone population shrunk by 8.6 percent, though the white in combination with some other race grew by 316 percent. The under 18 population is increasingly diverse, too.

One exception? The share of the white population is growing in coastal communities in the Carolinas and Virginia, as well as in parts of Georgia and Alabama.

It also reveals an increasingly urban U.S., showing a continued migration from the South and West and population losses in the Mississippi Delta, Appalachia, and smaller counties.

Meanwhile metro areas — from big cities to their surrounding suburbs — are growing. Phoenix, Arizona is the fastest-growing U.S. city, with 11.2 percent growth in the last ten years. New York saw the largest population growth of any city this year, followed by Houston, with 200,000 more people.

Overall, the U.S. grew by 7.4 percent over the last decade, down from 9.7 percent in the previous census.

“The slowdown in population growth this past decade is evident,” Marc Perry, senior demographer for the Census Bureau said. “Only the 1930s had slower growth.”