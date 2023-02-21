Cheney blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene's call for a ‘national divorce’ between liberal and conservative states

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Monday slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for calling for the U.S. to have a “national divorce” to separate red and blue states and to “shrink the federal government.”

In a tweet responding for Greene, R-Ga., Cheney said the far-right lawmaker’s remarks were “unconstitutional."

“Our country is governed by the Constitution," Cheney tweeted. "You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie.”

Cheney’s tweet came hours after Greene tweeted her controversial statement.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene, R-Ga., wrote. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Greene, an ally of former President Donald Trump who supported the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, previously suggested calling for a “national divorce” in October 2021.

During her last term in Congress, Cheney faced backlash from fellow Republicans after she publicly condemned Trump over the Capitol attack. She served on the House committee that investigated the attack and has remained a vocal critic of the former president's false claims of widespread election fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Greene’s latest demand is among a series of incendiary remarks that have drawn backlash. Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in the last Congress after comments that mused over the execution of Democratic lawmakers. (She was appointed to the Oversight and Homeland Security Committees at the start of the new Congress last month.)

Greene is angling to be Trump’s running mate in 2024, NBC News reported last month, and she has made recent efforts to rebrand herself as a politician who can bridge divides in the GOP.