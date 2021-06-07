Cher apologizes for confusing Sens. Gillibrand and Sinema in 'traitor' tweets

if she could turn back time, if she could a find a way, she'd take back those words about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Award-winning actress and singer Cher unloaded on the New York senator on Twitter Monday, ripping her as a "traitor" for her opposition to ending the filibuster — even though she's said she's open to doing away with it.

"If There Is Any Way 4 NEW YORKERS 2 KICK HER OUT OF SENATE They Must Try Be4 She Hands Our Country 2 trump & His Criminals," the "Believe" singer wrote in the tweet to her 3.9 million followers.

The tweet also named Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

While Manchin has been outspoken about his opposition to doing away with the filibuster, Gillibrand has advocated for filibuster reform for years, although she changed her stance during the Trump administration.

Ten hours after the original tweet, the 75-year-old "Moonstruck" star followed up with an apology tweet, which said she'd confused Gillibrand with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Sinema, like Manchin, has been a staunch public defender of the filibuster.

"I Must Offer My Deepest Apologies To NEW YORK SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND" she wrote, saying she'd made the "Grave Error Of Confusing Her With Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Again My Most Sincere Apologies To SENATOR GILLIBRAND, & PPL Of NEW YORK."

Gillibrand took the apology in stride.

"No problem, @cher. Of course we can turn back time!" she tweeted in response.