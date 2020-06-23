'Chokeholds aren't a joking matter': Schumer scolds GOP senator over police reform bill remarks

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., excoriated a Republican senator Tuesday who referred to opposition by Democrats to the GOP police reform bill as a "chokehold."

"Chokeholds aren’t a joking matter," Schumer tweeted, responding to comments made by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. "The fact that they’re joking about chokeholds instead of actually banning them shows that the Republicans never took this seriously."

At a GOP policy luncheon on Tuesday, Barrasso criticized Schumer and other Senate Democrats who are poised to vote against the Republican police reform legislation, which was introduced after weeks of nationwide anti-racism protests over police brutality.

"We have Chuck Schumer with a chokehold on the JUSTICE Act and our opportunity for police reform in America," Barrasso said.

Barrasso's comments come as activists, reform advocates, elected officials, and some who work in law enforcement push for banning chokeholds and other restraints in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. For instance, The Minneapolis and New York City police departments have recently banned its use.

House Democrats unveiled their own police reform legislation, a sweeping bill of reforms which calls for banning all neck restraints. President Donald Trump has said the “concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent, so perfect,” but signed an executive order earlier this month banning chokeholds except when an officer's life is at risk.

Schumer said Tuesday that the Republican policing bill is “deeply, fundamentally and irrevocably flawed,” calling it a “nonstarter.”

The Republican bill was introduced by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the GOP's lone Black senator. Republicans need the support of seven Democrats to reach the 60 votes required to move the bill forward.

"There's literally no harm done by debating this important topic," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. "It requires some level of cooperation from the other side."