CIA director to meet with Israel intel chief, Qatar's PM to try to reach a breakthrough on hostages

WASHINGTON — CIA Director Bill Burns will meet with Israel's Mossad director, David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani this weekend in Europe to try to further negotiations to secure the release of hostages being held in Gaza.

A diplomat with knowledge of the matter confirmed the upcoming meeting to NBC News, first reported by The Washington Post.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby referred reporters to the CIA when asked about Burns' activities, noting the director has been involved in trying to reach another hostage deal. Kirby also said that Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, is currently in the region to try to spur some movement on the matter.