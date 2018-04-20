Comey also says he expressed reservations about Priebus questioning him about whether the FBI had obtained a top secret FISA warrant on Flynn. Though he answered the question — his response is redacted in the document provided to lawmakers Thursday — Comey writes that he told Trump's chief of staff at the time that in the future such questions should be handled through official channels, including requests to the Justice Department or dialogue by way of the White House counsel's office.

Trump has repeatedly denied asking Comey for his loyalty or for him to end the investigation into Flynn, as detailed in the memos, and has called Comey a liar. Late Thursday night, Trump tweeted that the memos prove that he never colluded with Russians or obstructed justice.

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

And he returned to Twitter early Friday morning, slamming Comey as "Shadey" (sic).

So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

In one discussion with Trump about what the president called "the hookers thing," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had once told him "we have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world." Comey adds that Trump did not say when Putin told him this.

And Comey recalls Trump telling him at one point that he planned to file a personal lawsuit against Steele, the former British intelligence operative contracted by an opposition research firm with ties to the Clinton campaign. No suit was ever filed.