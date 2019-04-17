Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 17, 2019, 10:41 PM GMT / Updated April 17, 2019, 11:41 PM GMT By Frank Thorp V and Dareh Gregorian

A hard-copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report will be made available to members of Congress after 11 a.m. Thursday, but only after a press conference by the attorney general — timing that has infuriated Democratic lawmakers.

That means the document will be handed over to lawmakers on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees 90 minutes after a press conference by Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about the contents of the 300-plus page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign.

The report will be delivered on CD's. Sometime after that, t will be posted on the special counsel's website and available to the public, a Department of Justice official said.

Democrats blasted the timing as political, with House Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., calling the timing "troubling" and saying, "This is wrong."

A Democratic Senate aide told NBC News, "Here's the question — why are they trying so hard to control the narrative? What are they trying to hide?"

Nadler noted in another tweet that Barr had told him in a letter on April 1 that "I do not believe it would be in the public's interest for me to attempt to summarize the full report." "I agree," Nadler said, questioning why Barr was having a presser at all and demanding he just release the report.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted, "Mr. Barr is acting more like a Trump campaign spokesman than an independent agent of the law." "The American people deserve the truth. They don't need any more pre-damage control or spin," Schumer wrote.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly blasted the probe as a "witch hunt" and a "hoax," had some warm words for Barr in a radio interview Wednesday, calling him "fantastic." "You'll see a lot of very strong things come out tomorrow," Trump said in an interview with the "Larry O'Connor Show" on WMAL.

Democrats have demanded to see an unredacted version of the report as well. The Justice Department told the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday they won't even start to have a discussion about that until Friday, the Senate aide said.

Mueller will not be attending the Barr-Rosenstein press conference.