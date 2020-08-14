Congressional watchdog finds acting DHS chief Wolf and senior aide Cuccinelli not legally qualified to hold their jobs

BREAKING: Congressional watchdog finds acting DHS chief Chad Wolf and senior aide not legally qualified

Wolf and Cuccinelli assumed their jobs by an order of succession from an acting secretary who himself had no authority to hold his job, the GAO has concluded.
Image: Chad Wolf
Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, speaks during a news conference to address the protests in Portland, Ore., on July 21, 2020, in WashingtonManuel Balce Ceneta / AP file

By Pete Williams

The top two officials at the Department of Homeland Security, acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, the senior official performing the duties of deputy secretary, are not legally qualified to hold those positions, a government watchdog concluded Friday.

The Government Accountability Office said Wolf and Cuccinelli assumed those jobs under an order of succession that was issued by an acting secretary who himself had no authority to hold his job. That was Kevin McAleenan, who took over after the the last homeland security secretary to be confirmed by the Senate, Kirstjen Nielsen, resigned.

GAO's conclusion has no force of law, but the agency said it is referring its conclusion to the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general. The finding could bolster lawsuits arguing that the two officials don't have legal standing to serve in their roles

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Pete Williams is an NBC News correspondent who covers the Justice Department and the Supreme Court, based in Washington.