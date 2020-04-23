Contact tracing proposal by Sen. Warren, Rep. Levin would create 'containment corps'

Citing a lack of a coordinated effort from the White House when it comes to contact tracing, two Congressional Democrats whose states have among the highest cases of the coronavirus in the nation are proposing a "coronavirus containment corps," making up a tracing workforce to assist state and local health departments.
The proposal, shared with NBC News by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., would be implemented through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and include the CDC's director submitting a strategy to Congress on hiring, training and deploying people who can help health authorities do contact tracing and with the U.S. Department of Labor providing funding to state and local workforce agencies, which would in turn assist unemployed individuals find jobs as contact tracers and other related roles.
It's a strategy that Warren and Levin, whose states are already implementing their own contact tracing initiatives, said they are working to get included in the next coronavirus relief package.
"To confront a national crisis, we need a proactive nationwide strategy — and the Trump administration is failing to come up with one," Warren said, adding that "we need a national contact tracing program that will stop the virus in its tracks, instead of us perpetually chasing it from behind."
Levin added that to "defeat a virus that can jump from state to state with a plane or car ride, we need a national plan," and faulted the Trump administration, which he said "has spent months trying to catch up when we need to be thinking ahead."
The proposal also outlines rapidly developing guidance and training materials to support public health departments; the CDC providing additional, noncompetitive funds to those departments for use in future public health crises; ensuring tribal health departments are also included in funding availability and tracing efforts; and ensuring individuals are hired from within the communities they live to better reflect the diversity.
Similar initiatives to battle the coronavirus are being offered by other Democratic members of Congress, including a "Health Force" to recruit unemployed Americans into public health careers and the use of members of AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps into contact tracing and other jobs.
Governors this week have pointed out the need to ramp up contact tracing efforts, which involves first identifying an infected person, logging where they went and with whom they've been in contact, then following up with those contacts about their health, if they have been tested and if they should quarantine.
It's a daunting operation, but one that public health officials say is needed alongside testing in order to know where COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has been spread in a community and if the cases are few enough that stay-at-home orders can be lifted and businesses reopened.
A report this month from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials found that Congress would need to appropriate about $3.6 billion in emergency funding for contact tracing efforts, including for the hiring of 100,000 contact tracers, paid or volunteer.
Funding levels for Warren's and Levin's plan are still being worked on, but it notes how useful contact tracing has been to mitigate the spread of tuberculosis in the United States, while other countries, including South Korea, Taiwan, Germany and Iceland, are using it to help contain outbreaks of COVID-19.
The race is on for state and local health agencies to get contact tracing underway as CDC Director Robert Redfield warned this week that this fall and winter could be particularly hard on people with both the coronavirus and the flu going around and "we have to distinguish between the two."
Redfield, whose agency's languid response to testing more Americans has faced criticism, told NPR earlier this month that it's "critical" to scale up contact tracing for those who test positive for COVID-19.
"We can't afford to have multiple community outbreaks that can spiral up into sustained community transmission — so it is going to be very aggressive, what I call 'block and tackle,' 'block and tackle,'" he said.
He added that there's more than 600 people "in the field right now from CDC in all the states trying to help with this response, but we are going to have to substantially amplify that."
Various governors also said this week that coordination is key.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will help fund contact tracing efforts in the region that includes New Jersey and Connecticut. Bloomberg is expected to spend at least $10 million.
Cuomo told reporters that doing testing, contact tracing and isolating on this scale is uncharted territory.
"So it is an intimidating exercise. But I say, so what? Who cares that you have never done it?" he said. "We have to put together a tracing army. We put together armies before, never a tracing army, but we can put together people, we can organize, we can train and we can do it."
Other states' leaders have been cautious about such efforts. Gov. Tom Wolf said this week that Pennsylvania doesn't "have a lot of good leads on that at this point and we certainly do not have a budget."
But that's where Warren and Levin say federal agencies can play a stronger role.
"The federal government will need to step up and massively expand our health care workforce, make sure states and localities have the support they need, and ensure Americans' privacy is protected," Warren said.