WASHINGTON — Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Richard Cordray is resigning his post effective at midnight, according to a letter he sent Friday to President Donald Trump.

The decision wasn't a surprise, but the timing was: Cordray, the agency's first-ever head, had announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down by the end of November.

Director Richard Cordray of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau testifies about the unauthorized opening of accounts by Wells Fargo during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on September 20, 2016 in Washington. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file

In a final move, Cordray named the agency's chief of staff, Leandra English, to the post of deputy director, which could set up a fight with Trump's White House over who controls an Obama-era agency that has been heavily criticized by conservatives.

“In considering how to ensure an orderly succession for this independent agency, I determined that it would be best to avoid leaving this key position filled only in an acting capacity,” Cordray told his staff in an email obtained by American Banker.

Under the law that created the CFPB, the 2010 Dodd-Frank rewrite of the nation's financial industry regulatory regime, the deputy director serves "as acting director in the absence or unavailability of the director."

But Trump is said to have considered naming Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to run the agency in addition to his current duties until a permanent director can be nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

Mulvaney, a leading critic of the CFPB and its independence, has made no secret of his desire to rein in the agency.

"The place is just a wonderful example of how a bureaucracy will function if it has no accountability to anybody," Mulvaney said in an interview with the Credit Union Times three years ago. "It turns up being a joke and that's what the CFPB really has been in a sick, sad kind of way."

Cordray is widely expected to run as a Democrat for governor of Ohio in 2018. Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot run for re-election.