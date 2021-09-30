Corey Lewandowski fired from Trump PAC after sexual harassment allegations

WASHINGTON — Corey Lewandowski has been removed from his position overseeing a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump after a donor alleged he sexually harassed her at a charity event in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who is working at the super PAC, Make America Great Again Action, will succeed Lewandowski, a spokesperson for Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, tweeted Wednesday.

“Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action," the spokesperson, Taylor Budowich, wrote. "Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World."

Politico reported that Trashelle Odom, the wife of an Idaho construction executive, accused Lewandowski of repeatedly touching her and speaking to her in graphic terms at the charity event. The political news site cited four first-hand witnesses at the event and two others who described conversations with Odom after the alleged incident. NBC News was unable to independently confirm Politico's reporting.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” Odom alleged in a statement to Politico.

“I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable,” she added in the statement. “I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me. I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening.”

When contacted by NBC News, Lewandowski referred to a statement from a Las Vegas attorney representing him, David Chesnoff, that said “accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”

In 2016, Lewandowski, who was then Trump’s campaign manager, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery for intentionally grabbing and bruising the arm of a reporter. A few weeks later, Florida authorities dropped the charges, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him.