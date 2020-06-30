COVID-19 helped this small syringe business boom. Then came the taxpayer-backed windfall.

WASHINGTON — The federal coronavirus response created a reversal of fortune for Retractable Technologies Inc., a small syringe manufacturing company overlooking Lewisville Lake on the northern edge of suburban Dallas.

In late March, the Department of Health and Human Services began drafting an $83.8 million order for RTI to produce the lion's share of roughly 330 million needles and syringes for a future COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign. That coincided with private business brisk enough for the company to report a 41.8 percent increase in first-quarter sales compared with the same period in 2019, according to one of its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

But despite its good fortune, a few weeks later, on April 17, RTI secured a $1.4 million hardship loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. That's the program Congress set up to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic by giving cash-strapped small businesses enough money to keep workers on the payroll while commerce slowed. On May 1, the nearly $84 million government contract came through.

During these months of good news, RTI's stock price surged, moving from $1.53 per share on Jan. 2 to $7.38 per share by the close of business on June 19. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the 382 percent spike was Renaissance Technologies, a hedge fund that held more than 1.2 million shares of RTI as of March 30.

How did RTI get both a government hardship loan and a big federal contract, virtually at the same time? It's not clear whether Renaissance's interest had any role in the federal government's support of RTI, but the hedge fund's longtime co-CEO Robert Mercer, who stepped back from that role in 2017, has been one of President Donald Trump's top backers. A lobbyist for Renaissance Technologies did not reply to an emailed question about whether that company played a role in the deal.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., during a House Financial Services Committee meeting on Feb. 2, 2017. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images file

RTI's taxpayer-backed windfall has raised eyebrows among industry insiders and lawmakers who questioned how the company could be both a struggling small business and a bustling manufacturer capable of producing needles and syringes by the hundreds of millions. And the company's own filings with the SEC portray the federal contract as both a boon for business and a burden it might not be able to carry.

"We simply can't afford to be unprepared when a vaccine is ready," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., whose district includes Franklin Lakes-based Becton Dickinson, which is the largest needle and syringe manufacturer in the country. "The administration gave a multi-million dollar contract to a business who can't produce the necessary supplies — and who, simultaneously, received a PPP loan. It's left a lot of us scratching our heads."

RTI officials did not respond to emailed questions or a voicemail message left for its spokesman, but its federal disclosures reveal ambivalence about the deal.

"[O]ur material $83.8 million delivery order from the United States government presents unusual challenges for our business," the company wrote in a filing for the quarter ending March 31. "Our performance may not be realized if we cannot timely and adequately increase domestic and foreign production. Moreover, in light of such volume requirements, we may not be able to maintain our usual service levels to our existing customers."

But RTI also told regulators that the contract means it will be expanding.

"The order placed on May 1, 2020 is unusually significant to the Company," RTI wrote in the same filing. "The Company expects to increase both domestic and foreign production and add additional personnel in response to this material delivery order."

In other words, RTI is hiring workers, not firing them, after making a good-faith certification that "current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations" in order to get its PPP loan. It's not clear exactly when RTI filed its PPP loan paperwork, which includes that self-certification clause, but that filing came sometime between March 27, when the PPP program was created by Congress, and April 17, when the company received the government loan. The finalized government contract came May 1.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

In the SEC filing, the company said that "while we cannot predict the effect of the novel coronavirus on future periods, we do not believe that the virus had a material effect on sales in the first quarter of 2020" and added that neither its supply chain nor its work as an "essential business" had been disrupted as a result of the pandemic.

RTI did not reply to NBC News' request for comment on its reason for obtaining the PPP loan at a time when business was booming or on its ability to fulfill the federal contract. RTI's Washington lobbyists, who were hired in March, did not respond to NBC News' requests for an interview. Winning Strategies Washington is the first influence firm retained by RTI since 2011.

The federal contract is worth more than double RTI's gross sales for 2019 and nearly three times the largest agreement RTI had previously inked with the federal government, according to SEC and federal contracting records.

How taxpayers turned the company around

In January, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, an agency within the Health and Human Services Department, reached out to manufacturers to assess their capacity and supply chain readiness, according to a department spokesperson.

For the next two months, Dr. Rick Bright, then the head of BARDA, pushed HHS Department and White House officials to begin ordering as many as 850 million needles and syringes out of concern that there would be a shortage, according to a whistleblower complaint he filed. Bright alleges he was removed from his post as retribution for clashing with superiors over the government's COVID-19 response.

But his complaint shows that he found an ally of sorts in Peter Navarro, who is in charge of domestic manufacturing for the White House coronavirus task force, to discuss potential shortages of needles, syringes, personal protective equipment and other supplies.

"We may find ourselves in a situation where we have enough vaccine but no way to deliver all of it," Navarro wrote in a Feb. 14 memo to the task force, in which he advocated for Bright's argument in favor of ordering needles and syringes and increasing manufacturing capacity.

On March 23, the HHS Department began modifying existing deals with RTI, Marathon and Becton Dickinson to facilitate ordering needles and syringes as part of the COVID-19 response. The tweaks invoked portions of the Defense Production Act. Two days later, those revisions were withdrawn — but not before they had been noticed publicly.

Then, on May 1, the plan was revised and deals were awarded to RTI and Marathon Medical, an Aurora, Colorado-based medical supply company, according to federal contracting records.

Marathon's deal is worth $27.4 million, and a second HHS Department spokesperson told NBC News over email that the total government order of roughly 330 million needle-and-syringe units includes 50 million that Becton Dickinson is expected to produce at a cost of $11 million. But Becton Dickinson, which controls roughly 80 percent of the domestic market share for needles and syringes, according to industry experts, told NBC News that the company is still in negotiations with the government.

"We don't have anything finalized yet," Becton Dickinson spokesperson Troy Kirkpatrick said in a telephone interview.

Industry insiders said that there's little doubt Becton Dickinson could ramp up its production to meet the government's needs, while RTI doesn't have the same track record.

In its most recent annual report, filed in March, RTI said that its competitiveness is limited by the capabilities of companies with larger market share, including Becton Dickinson, specifically.

"BD and Medtronic have controlling U.S. market share; greater financial resources; larger and more established sales, marketing, and distribution organizations; and greater market influence, including long-term and/or exclusive contracts," the company wrote. "Additionally, BD may be able to use its resources to improve its products through research or acquisitions or develop new products which may compete with our products."

The second HHS Department spokesperson said that the government was eyeing a smaller deal for BD because of its "available capacity."

The second HHS spokesperson said federal officials wanted to obtain needles and syringes for COVID-19 without disrupting the supply needed to deal with vaccinations for other diseases. They are still trying to acquire more needles and syringes and ramp up domestic production, the spokesperson said.

On May 7, high-ranking officials at the HHS Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed to seek Defense Production Act powers that would allow RTI to prioritize the government's order and force its suppliers to do the same, according to an internal document obtained by NBC News. The DPA also offers protection for companies from exposure to lawsuits from customers that get pushed back in line because of the prioritization of the federal order.

Aside from the question of whether RTI was the best pick to ensure the public can get a vaccine if one is developed, it is not clear why a company with surging sales and a major government contract needs a $1.4 million PPP loan. As long as RTI meets basic criteria by keeping its workforce intact, that loan will be forgiven, translating to free cash from taxpayers.

The company also did not respond to questions about its interactions with the government regarding the contract and whether it anticipates that its loan will be forgiven under the Small Business Administration's PPP rules. A spokesperson for the White House coronavirus task force declined to comment on questions about whether the White House influenced the award of the contract.

Caroline Bruckner, an expert on small business at American University's Kogod Tax Policy Center, said there could have been a legitimate need for the PPP loan. But, she added, the absence of transparency in that program means that it's harder for the public to know. To date, the federal government has not released a list of recipients, and eligibility for loans was determined on an honor system of self-certification.

"This is exactly what appropriate oversight would investigate," Bruckner said.

Stephanie Ruhle reported from New York, and Jonathan Allen reported from Washington.