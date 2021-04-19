Cuomo facing new probe over alleged misuse of state resources for Covid-19 book

New York's comptroller formally authorized the state attorney general's office to probe whether embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office misused state resources to write and promote his pandemic book, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

"I hereby request that your office investigate the alleged commission of any indictable offense or offenses in violation of the law occurring or commencing prior to the date of this referral related to the use of property, services or resources of the state for personal purposes, private business purposes or other compensated non-governmental purposes by the Executive Chamber including, but not limited to, in the drafting, editing, sale and promotion of the Governor's book and any related financial or business transactions," State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in an April 13 letter to state Attorney General Letitia James.

The letter was first reported by The New York Times, which also reported last month the governor's office used junior staff members and senior aides to work on “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” the governor’s retelling of the battle against the coronavirus.

“We can confirm that we have received this referral, but we won’t comment further on an ongoing investigation at this time," James' office said in an email statement to NBC News. In most cases, however, a referral triggers an investigation.

Cuomo has insisted that any work done on the book, details of which remain clouded in secrecy, by government employees was voluntary, allowing that some minor work may have been “incidental.” A spokesman has also said any work on the book was "in compliance with state ethics laws and done on their personal time.”

At a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to disclose how much he earned from his book deal — reportedly $4 million — saying it will be revealed in his income tax filing, according to Spectrum News. He again defended the use of government workers to help him with the book and claimed they volunteered.

The third-term Democrat is also facing a political maelstrom regarding sexual harassment allegations from several women. He has denied all allegations of misconduct and apologized for incidents where he said he did not know at the time that he was making women uncomfortable. There have been calls within his own party throughout the state for Cuomo to resign, which he has said he refuses to do and is expected to run for a fourth term. James is also probing those sexual misconduct allegations.

DiNapoli, a Democrat, said in his letter that under state law, James, also a Democrat, now has the "authority to prosecute the person or persons believed to have committed the same and any crime or offense arising out of such investigation or prosecution or both," which could include implanting a grand jury or "whatever other action you deem appropriate."