Cuomo gets final call for evidence as New York lawmakers wrap up impeachment probe

WASHINGTON — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was told on Thursday to provide any final evidence in his defense as state lawmakers wrap up their impeachment probe over allegations he sexually harassed 11 women.

“We write to inform you that the committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client," state Assemblyman Charles Lavine, who chairs the chamber's Judiciary Committee, wrote to Cuomo's lawyer.

Lavine asked Cuomo's counsel to provide "any additional evidence or written submissions" by Aug. 13.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press briefing about the coronavirus on April 17, 2020 in Albany, N.Y. Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty Images file

In a 165-page report released Tuesday, state Attorney General Letitia James alleged that Cuomo had violated state and federal laws by harassing almost a dozen women, touching some of them inappropriately, and using the power of his office to retaliate against one. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and has ignored bipartisan calls to resign, including from President Joe Biden, a longtime ally.

In a pre-recorded statement released by the governor's office, Cuomo denied any wrongdoing and said he was issuing his own report to "now share the truth."

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who authorized the Judiciary Committee to begin the impeachment investigation in March, said in a statement after the report was released that it is clear that Cuomo "has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office."

Legislators have warned the probe could take months and doesn't have much precedent. Only one New York governor has ever been impeached — William Sulzer, who was removed from office in 1913.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet again on Monday, Lavine's office said.