Cuomo pushes New York primary date from April to June due to coronavirus

The New York governor's order comes after 10 states and one territory moved their presidential primaries in response to the pandemic.

Cuomo announces New York's presidential primary is delayed to June

March 28, 202001:34

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Phil McCausland

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the date of the state's primary election will be moved from April 28 to June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid an update on the latest number of New Yorkers infected by coronavirus, Cuomo said that he would push back the election nearly two months.

That order comes after at least 10 states and one territory have moved their presidential primaries because of the the coronavirus pandemic. Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico have all postponed their primaries.

Image: Phil McCauslandPhil McCausland

Phil McCausland is an NBC News reporter focused on rural issues and the social safety net.