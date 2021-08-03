Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees, New York attorney general finds

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws, the New York attorney general announced Tuesday.

The probe found Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees. It also found the Governor and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward.

"Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed several women," New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that it was a violation of state and federal law.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Over a half-dozen sexual harassment allegations were leveled at Cuomo earlier this year, and included accusation that ranged from unwanted kissing or touching to sexual harassment. The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but has acknowledged that he may have acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable.

He said that discomfort was unintentional and apologized. He later said that he didn't think his actions should be considered sexual harassment. Cuomo, a Democrat in his third term, has said repeatedly he will not resign, despite calls for him to step down from the bulk of New York's congressional delegation and dozens of state legislators.

James' office began an official investigation into Cuomo in March, right before another woman, Anna Ruch, 33, told The New York Times that she felt "uncomfortable and embarrassed" when Cuomo placed his hands on her face and asked to kiss her at a wedding in 2019.

James, a Democrat, said at the time she planned to "hire a law firm, deputize them as attorneys of our office and oversee a rigorous and independent investigation" of the allegations against Cuomo. James said the findings would be disclosed in a public report.