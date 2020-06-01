D.C. mayor issues citywide curfew as third night of unrest simmers near White House

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew here Sunday night, as another wave of intense protests over the death of George Floyd enveloped the nation’s capital

The curfew will go in effect at 11 p.m. Sunday and will last through 6 a.m. Monday, she said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Bowser had said as recently as Sunday afternoon that she was not planning on issuing a curfew. She also activated the Washington, D.C., National Guard to support the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Demonstrators furious over the death of Floyd were met by police firing off flash-bangs and tear gas Sunday to disperse crowds just feet from the White House for the third consecutive night.

Law enforcement blocked off streets in the areas surrounding the White House, as sign-waving demonstrators marched and chanted “no justice, no peace!”

At the White House a day earlier, police used pepper spray, tear gas and what appeared to be rubber bullets on protesters, seeking to push them back. Protesters tossed objects like bottles toward the police. Some pulled bricks out of a sidewalk near the park and began throwing them toward police.

The Washington, D.C. protests came amid nationwide demonstrations over the killing of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Derek Chauvin, the since-fired officer who detained Floyd, a black man, was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin was seen on videotape holding his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he begged for mercy.

Three other officers were also involved in Floyd's detainment.