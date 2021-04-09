When President Joe Biden last week introduced a sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan, the details read like a Christmas wish list for people hoping to see more federal spending on roads, bridges, airports, schools and other deteriorating public resources.

But while the long list of projects in what Biden called a “once-in-a-generation investment in America” seems exhaustive, some advocates, including those concerned about the threat posed by aging dams, are concerned that their priorities are getting short shrift.

“I read it like three times and I’m like, ‘Am I missing something here?’” said Lori Spragens, executive director of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, who noted that the urgent need to repair crumbling dams that threaten lives and property across the country gets only a passing mention in the nearly 12,000-word fact sheet the administration released.

“We have 90,000 dams in America, and so many of those dams are aging and in need of upgrades,” Spragens said, adding that $20 billion is needed just to repair dams in high-population areas where a failure could be catastrophic. “If you’re going to spend $2 trillion on a plan to improve the nation’s infrastructure, we think it’s very important that some of this infrastructure funding go to a serious public safety issue that affects every state in America.”

The White House declined to comment, but an administration official noted that Biden’s plan calls for spending $17 billion on ports and waterways, which would include locks and dams. But the fact that dams are barely mentioned in the proposal has advocates gearing up to fight for their cause.

Kylie Yancer, 11, was among the Michigan residents displaced by floodwater after two dams collapsed last May. Jake May / The Flint Journal via AP file

They’re among many interest groups angling for a larger share of the potentially massive spending plan, ramping up the political challenge for Biden as he tries to convince skeptical members of Congress to support the plan despite its price tag and its call for corporate tax hikes.

Everything is still being negotiated, said Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat who has been a strong voice for dam safety since the catastrophic failure of two Michigan dams last year forced the evacuation of 10,000 people, damaged or destroyed 2,500 properties, submerged the city of Midland under 9 feet of water and drained two lakes, turning them into soggy empty pits.