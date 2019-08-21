Breaking News Emails
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed “regret and surprise” Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had canceled his early September visit to her country after she rebuffed his interest in buying Greenland, a Danish territory.
Frederiksen said in a news conference that she had been "looking forward to having a dialogue on the many shared interests that Denmark has with U.S.," including developments in the Arctic, which "call for further cooperation between the U.S. and Greenland, Faroe Islands and Denmark.”
“And therefore, I would like to underline our invitation for stronger cooperation on Arctic affairs still stands,” she said.
Trump’s proposal to purchase the autonomous Danish territory, however, “has clearly been rejected” by Greenland's prime minister, Kim Kielsen, and herself, Frederiksen said.
“This does not change the character of our good relations, and we will of course, from Denmark, continue our ongoing dialogue with the U.S. on how we can develop our cooperation and deal with the many common challenges we are facing," she said.
Trump had been invited on an official state visit by the queen of Denmark, but he called off the trip on Tuesday over the Greenland dispute.
"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump tweeted. "The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!"
The White House confirmed that the trip had been canceled.
Trump mused about acquiring Greenland from Denmark on Sunday, telling reporters that “it's something we talked about."
"Denmark essentially owns it, we're very good allies with Denmark," he said. "Strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to them a little bit."
Frederiksen, however, said Denmark had no interest in selling the territory.
"Greenland is not for sale," she told Greenlandish media on Sunday. "Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously."
Danes reacted with surprise and anger after Trump canceled his trip. One Danish politician called on the president to show more respect."