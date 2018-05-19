Data privacy issues may be coming to a campaign near you

Hawley’s actions went further than the letter. In November 2017, his office launched an investigation into Google for possible violations of Missouri’s anti-trust and consumer protection laws.

Then in April, Hawley’s office launched another investigation, this time into Facebook, demanding the company disclose when it turns over user data to political groups.

Hawley said that his primary concerns were whether data collected by these platforms could be abused — using the data to deny someone a loan for example, or by allowing it to be sold on the dark web — and whether tech companies might be putting their “thumb on the scale” for particular parties and campaigns.

Big tech companies have gotten by with the ‘trust us’ defense for far too long, said Hawley, who was critical of Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony. “That’s lovely, but it doesn’t excuse you from following the law.”

In an interview with NBC News, Hawley said Missouri had robust tools in its laws to address possible problems with Google and Facebook, but if elected to the Senate, he would make regulating their activity at the federal level a priority.

Hawley would not however, be more specific about what kinds of regulations he would propose.

Indeed, it is still unclear whether or how Congress will find a way to deal with misuses of consumer data online.

Ari Ezra Waldman, a professor of law at New York Law School and an expert in law, technology and sociology, says he doesn’t see much evidence that Congress will be able to adequately address the issue.

“Generally states are going to be a much more fertile incubator of privacy regulation,” said Waldman.

For example, says Waldman, a bill moving through the California legislature would create a state data protection authority to regulate the use of Californian’s data online.

Though Hawley is clear that his investigations are not part of a campaign strategy, they are part of the record he will campaign on.

But Waldman said he thinks Hawley’s investigations are politically motivated.

“The subpoena that he released was focused on Facebook turning over information about how much different political campaigns paid for Facebook user data. So he is focused on the way Facebook is impacting our politics, but notably is not looking at foreign interference,” said Waldman.

Waldman also noted, as have others, that Hawley’s office announced the investigation into Google four days after his campaign received $5,400 from Google critic and Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel — the maximum allowable contribution for a federal race. Thiel previously donated $300,000 to Hawley’s campaign for Missouri Attorney General.

Hawley has said that the donation from Thiel had nothing to do with his investigation of Google, and told NBC News that he has not discussed the investigation with him.

As more people have become aware of the issues surrounding their online data, there is more potential for candidates like Hawley to use it to distinguish themselves, especially in tight races like his.

And while some see partisan tones in Hawley’s investigation, the issue of data privacy as a whole has the potential to cut across party lines.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll that surveyed voters on their views of data privacy issues and their feelings toward big tech companies showed real concerns, but no big gaps between Democrats and Republicans.

When asked about the level of influence tech companies had over their lives, 38 percent of both Democratic and Republican voters said Facebook has too much influence. Meanwhile, 24 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of Republicans said Google has too much influence.

There was some difference between parties in levels of enthusiasm for regulating tech companies.

When asked about regulating companies like Facebook and Twitter, 46 percent of Democrats and 29 percent of Republicans said they were not regulated enough.

Duffy says that Hawley will likely need to make regulating tech companies a populist issue to appeal to Republican voters, but the idea has mass appeal, particularly for candidates who focus their messages on stolen data from corporate breaches.

As Duffy pointed out, many people have gotten a letter from a company warning them that their data has been stolen. “That’s not comforting,” she said, but it means people understand the issue.

And though the role of this issue in politics is new, Waldman says there is the potential for voters to start getting organized around it.

“This is the first time people outside the privacy field are getting interested,” said Waldman. “That doesn’t automatically make a social movement, but it is a necessary step for one.”