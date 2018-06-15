Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford, who lost his primary election earlier this week after a broadside from President Donald Trump, said in an interview set to air Sunday on "Meet the Press" that "there are no seeming consequences to the president and lies."

Accepting that, Sanford told NBC's Chuck Todd in excerpts of the interview released Friday, "is going to have incredibly harmful consequences in the way that we operate going forward, based on the construct of the Founding Fathers."

Sanford also criticized members of his own party, acknowledging that others are unlikely to join him in speaking out because they don't want to criticize Trump and face a similar fate of losing an election.