Defense rests in Paul Manafort fraud trial after calling no witnesses

Defense attorneys for Paul Manafort — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, who is facing tax evasion, bank fraud and money laundering charges — rested their case Tuesday, after calling no witnesses.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge T.S. Ellis heard arguments in the defense's motion for acquittal, which he denied. Closing arguments are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Manafort is accused of failing to report millions of dollars that he was paid for political consulting work in Ukraine, before he briefly served as Trump's campaign chairman in 2016, and lying to obtain loans to keep his cash flow going. The charges do not involve Manafort's time with Trump.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Manafort spoke in court Tuesday for the first time, after Ellis called him to the podium to make sure that he understood his right to testify if he wanted.

Ellis asked Manafort if he understood that he made his decision whether or not to testify. "I have decided, your honor," Manafort said. Ellis then asked if he wanted to testify.

"No, sir," Manafort said.