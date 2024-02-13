Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is released from hospital and resumes duties

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital Tuesday after being admitted to a critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this week following hospitalization for a bladder issue.

The Defense Department said in a news release that Austin was released from the hospital in consultation with medical staff at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. Austin resumed his full duties at 5 p.m. and will work from home as he recovers, the Pentagon said.

He is expected to return to work in person later this week.

In a joint statement, Dr. John Maddox, Walter Reed's trauma medical director, and Dr. Gregory Chesnut, who directs the center for prostate disease research at the hospital's cancer center, said that Austin remained in "good condition" following his hospitalization on Sunday.

They also said that his treatment for the bladder issue, which was corrected non-surgically on Monday, was not linked to his earlier cancer diagnosis "and will have no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis."